Apartment List
/
MD
/
reisterstown
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Reisterstown, MD

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
27 KINGSLEY RD
27 Kingsley Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great cape cod with a main level bedroom and laundry. Quiet secluded neighborhood on a no thru street. Beautiful fully fenced and level back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
111 Ridgelawn Rd
111 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful & Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in great commuter location. NEW AC MAY 2015! New Kitchen 2013!! Open floor plan finished in decorator colors & techniques, w/wood floors, open stairs & kitchen pass through. Slider to private deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
14 EWING DRIVE
14 Ewing Drive, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom Corner Townhome in Brookshire! Brand new carpet and paint. Galley style kitchen includes a large pantry and dining area with a patio door. Pets permitted on case by case basis. Located near shopping centers, parks and I-795.

1 of 30

Last updated December 10 at 05:58pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
58 RIDGELAWN ROAD
58 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
3 BD 1.5 BA 3 level freshly painted well maintained townhouse-condo for rent in nice move-in condition at a quiet street. New laminate floor on main and upper levels. Finished basement with laundry and storage room.
Results within 1 mile of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD
95 Gwynnswood Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Recently updated and ready for immediate occupancy this townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious eat in kitchen, huge deck, finished basement with fireplace and new washer/dryer, freshly painted & new carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
124 Arbor Vista Ln
124 Arbor Vista Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Back on the market. Vouchers are accepted if inspection can timely be performed. $1000 Holding Fee for 30 days. Quiet and serene, no pass through street! HOA INCLUDED IN RENT! Large 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
82 HAMLET DRIVE
82 Hamlet Drive, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1840 sqft
Stunning Brick Front 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In McDonough Township. This Home Offers Hardwood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Ample Storage Space, Half Bathroom On The Main, & Deck Access From Living Room To Wooded Yard.

June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report. Reisterstown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reisterstown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report. Reisterstown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reisterstown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Reisterstown rent trends were flat over the past month

Reisterstown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 3.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reisterstown stand at $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,474 for a two-bedroom. Reisterstown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Reisterstown, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reisterstown

    As rents have increased moderately in Reisterstown, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reisterstown is less affordable for renters.

    • Reisterstown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,474 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Reisterstown.
    • While Reisterstown's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reisterstown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Reisterstown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Reisterstown 1 BedroomsReisterstown 2 BedroomsReisterstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReisterstown 3 BedroomsReisterstown Accessible ApartmentsReisterstown Apartments under $1,000
    Reisterstown Apartments under $1,100Reisterstown Apartments with BalconyReisterstown Apartments with GarageReisterstown Apartments with GymReisterstown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReisterstown Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Reisterstown Apartments with ParkingReisterstown Apartments with PoolReisterstown Apartments with Washer-DryerReisterstown Dog Friendly ApartmentsReisterstown Furnished ApartmentsReisterstown Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
    Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MD
    South Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State University