82 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Reisterstown, MD

$
9 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
2 Units Available
Reisterstown
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.

1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
14 EWING DRIVE
14 Ewing Drive, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom Corner Townhome in Brookshire! Brand new carpet and paint. Galley style kitchen includes a large pantry and dining area with a patio door. Pets permitted on case by case basis. Located near shopping centers, parks and I-795.
Results within 1 mile of Reisterstown
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
$
5 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,298
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1150 sqft
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
16 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
5 Units Available
Residences at Pleasant Ridge
5 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Residences at Pleasant Ridge in Owings Mills MDThe Residences at Pleasant Ridge offer 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments in Owings Mills MD in a premier luxury mid-rise apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
8 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
52 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
23 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
11 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
12 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,206
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
24 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,501
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,411
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
35 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
15 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1475 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
$
12 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
5 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
13 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1204 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
8 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,433
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
16 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1303 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.

July 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report. Reisterstown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reisterstown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report. Reisterstown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reisterstown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Reisterstown rents declined slightly over the past month

Reisterstown rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reisterstown stand at $1,173 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Reisterstown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Reisterstown over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reisterstown

    As rents have increased slightly in Reisterstown, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reisterstown is less affordable for renters.

    • Reisterstown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Reisterstown's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reisterstown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Reisterstown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

