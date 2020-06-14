Apartment List
/
MD
/
reisterstown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Reisterstown, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Reisterstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12011 Tarragon Rd I
12011 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
879 sqft
Tarragon Road - Property Id: 282803 Beautiful top floor condo in desirable Reisterstown. Available for rent now! 2br/1.5ba, tons of closet space (additional storage available), hardwood flooring, tile, & carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
47 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,664
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,419
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1330 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon East Townhouse
26 Peregrine Court, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Available 07/01/20 Beautifully updated Avalon Townhouse including the garage available Summer 2020. Avalon East community rarely available for rent 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse with a wood burning fireplace in the family room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
124 Arbor Vista Ln
124 Arbor Vista Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Back on the market. Vouchers are accepted if inspection can timely be performed. $1000 Holding Fee for 30 days. Quiet and serene, no pass through street! HOA INCLUDED IN RENT! Large 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
82 HAMLET DRIVE
82 Hamlet Drive, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1840 sqft
Stunning Brick Front 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In McDonough Township. This Home Offers Hardwood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Ample Storage Space, Half Bathroom On The Main, & Deck Access From Living Room To Wooded Yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9322 FITZHARDING LANE
9322 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME HAS OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS & UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ TILE FLOOR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE W/ WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. UPDATED BATHS W/ DESIGNER SINKS & CERAMIC TILE.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
2032 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
Gorgeous patio level condo w/ hardwood floors throughout. Open living room/dining room & kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Huge storage room. Master suite w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/ attached bath. Patio w/ additional storage.
Results within 10 miles of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$912
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$939
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown: A small Maryland town named after John Reister, a German immigrant who purchased the plot of land that would become Reisterstown in 1758.

There is a heavy historical link between this part of Maryland and the most eastern part of Pennsylvania. Both areas were settled largely by German and Dutch immigrants in the mid-1600s.This is a community of just under 27,000 hardworking people that take pride in their homes and in their community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Reisterstown, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Reisterstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 BedroomsReisterstown 2 BedroomsReisterstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReisterstown 3 BedroomsReisterstown Accessible ApartmentsReisterstown Apartments under $1,000
Reisterstown Apartments under $1,100Reisterstown Apartments with BalconyReisterstown Apartments with GarageReisterstown Apartments with GymReisterstown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReisterstown Apartments with Move-in Specials
Reisterstown Apartments with ParkingReisterstown Apartments with PoolReisterstown Apartments with Washer-DryerReisterstown Dog Friendly ApartmentsReisterstown Furnished ApartmentsReisterstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MD
South Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University