Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Reisterstown, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reisterstown
6 Units Available
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
111 Ridgelawn Rd
111 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful & Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in great commuter location. NEW AC MAY 2015! New Kitchen 2013!! Open floor plan finished in decorator colors & techniques, w/wood floors, open stairs & kitchen pass through. Slider to private deck.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
204 CORK LANE
204 Cork Lane, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
987 sqft
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom condo features an open floor plan with a living/dining room combination. New beautiful kitchen with new appliances and granite countertop. Master bedroom with 2 spacious walk in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
14 EWING DRIVE
14 Ewing Drive, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom Corner Townhome in Brookshire! Brand new carpet and paint. Galley style kitchen includes a large pantry and dining area with a patio door. Pets permitted on case by case basis. Located near shopping centers, parks and I-795.
Results within 1 mile of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
19 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD
95 Gwynnswood Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Recently updated and ready for immediate occupancy this townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious eat in kitchen, huge deck, finished basement with fireplace and new washer/dryer, freshly painted & new carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,056
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,362
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
49 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,453
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
City Guide for Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown: A small Maryland town named after John Reister, a German immigrant who purchased the plot of land that would become Reisterstown in 1758.

There is a heavy historical link between this part of Maryland and the most eastern part of Pennsylvania. Both areas were settled largely by German and Dutch immigrants in the mid-1600s.This is a community of just under 27,000 hardworking people that take pride in their homes and in their community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Reisterstown, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Reisterstown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

