All apartments in Reisterstown
Find more places like 12006 TARRAGON RD #E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
12006 TARRAGON RD #E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12006 TARRAGON RD #E

12006 Tarragon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reisterstown
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12006 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2bedroom condo on 2nd floor. Freshly painted! Very spacious! Landlord will to take section 8 or vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12006 TARRAGON RD #E have any available units?
12006 TARRAGON RD #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12006 TARRAGON RD #E have?
Some of 12006 TARRAGON RD #E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12006 TARRAGON RD #E currently offering any rent specials?
12006 TARRAGON RD #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 TARRAGON RD #E pet-friendly?
No, 12006 TARRAGON RD #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 12006 TARRAGON RD #E offer parking?
Yes, 12006 TARRAGON RD #E offers parking.
Does 12006 TARRAGON RD #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 TARRAGON RD #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 TARRAGON RD #E have a pool?
No, 12006 TARRAGON RD #E does not have a pool.
Does 12006 TARRAGON RD #E have accessible units?
No, 12006 TARRAGON RD #E does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 TARRAGON RD #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12006 TARRAGON RD #E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln
Reisterstown, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 BedroomsReisterstown 2 Bedrooms
Reisterstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReisterstown Apartments with Parking
Reisterstown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University