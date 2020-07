9815 BERRYWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. PLEASE PARK ON STREET NOT DRIVEWAY, USE SHOE COVERS OR TAKE OFF SHOES. OWNER MAKE FINAL DECISION TO ACCEPT OR DECLINE. TENANT PAYS WATER, GAS, AND ELECTRIC. UPDATED KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND BUILT-IN MICROWAVE. Spacious 3lvl 3bdrm 2.5 ba. End-Unit townhome w/1 Car Garage and driveway. Open Floor Plan, Neutral Paint and Natural Light. Master Bdrm walk in closet. Full basement w/Washer/Dryer. Each adult 18+ must apply and pay $45 Application Fee. Security Dep $2200, and 1st Month rent $2200 to Move-In. Close to Wegmans, Hwy95, Shopping, Metro, Joint Base Andrews. LOCATION, LOCATION.