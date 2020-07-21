1212 Nye Street

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Spacious single family detached home for rent - Property Id: 139990



3 bedroom single family home waiting for a tenant to occupy. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and 1 loft area that can be used as a bedroom. Huge back and front yard and home has two driveways. Fresh paint and carpet. Washer and dryer in home.



Give me a call for tour. Lisa Williams 240-779-1463

No Pets Allowed



