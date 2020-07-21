All apartments in Prince George's County
Home
/
Prince George's County, MD
/
1212 Nye Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1212 Nye Street

1212 Nye Street · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Nye Street, Prince George's County, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Spacious single family detached home for rent - Property Id: 139990

3 bedroom single family home waiting for a tenant to occupy. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and 1 loft area that can be used as a bedroom. Huge back and front yard and home has two driveways. Fresh paint and carpet. Washer and dryer in home.

Give me a call for tour. Lisa Williams 240-779-1463
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139990p
Property Id 139990

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Nye Street have any available units?
1212 Nye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince George's County, MD.
What amenities does 1212 Nye Street have?
Some of 1212 Nye Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Nye Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Nye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Nye Street pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Nye Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 1212 Nye Street offer parking?
No, 1212 Nye Street does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Nye Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Nye Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Nye Street have a pool?
No, 1212 Nye Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Nye Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 Nye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Nye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Nye Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Nye Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Nye Street does not have units with air conditioning.
