Available 08/01/19 Spacious single family detached home for rent - Property Id: 139990
3 bedroom single family home waiting for a tenant to occupy. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and 1 loft area that can be used as a bedroom. Huge back and front yard and home has two driveways. Fresh paint and carpet. Washer and dryer in home.
Give me a call for tour. Lisa Williams 240-779-1463 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139990p Property Id 139990
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Nye Street have any available units?
1212 Nye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince George's County, MD.
What amenities does 1212 Nye Street have?
Some of 1212 Nye Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Nye Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Nye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.