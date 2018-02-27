All apartments in Potomac
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

10321 Bells Mill Ter

10321 Bells Mill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10321 Bells Mill Terrace, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10321 Bells Mill Ter Available 10/15/19 Grand Potomac 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home on Quiet Court - Welcome home to your grand Potomac house. Nestled on a quite court, but still just minutes from Cabin John Park, Montgomery Mall, and fantastic schools this home features a fabulous chefs kitchen, huge bedrooms, a wood burning fireplace, a two car garage....the list goes on!

On the upper level, you'll find 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Need a master bedroom with 2 closets? This house has it. There's also a great backyard, perfect for enjoying an afternoon BBQ or a cup of coffee.

The lower level features an addition large bedroom and full bathroom, as well as an expansive family room, multiple bonus rooms, and tons of storage.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of this stunning home.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Available 10/15/2019
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE3275798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10321 Bells Mill Ter have any available units?
10321 Bells Mill Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10321 Bells Mill Ter have?
Some of 10321 Bells Mill Ter's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10321 Bells Mill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10321 Bells Mill Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 Bells Mill Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 10321 Bells Mill Ter is pet friendly.
Does 10321 Bells Mill Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10321 Bells Mill Ter offers parking.
Does 10321 Bells Mill Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10321 Bells Mill Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 Bells Mill Ter have a pool?
No, 10321 Bells Mill Ter does not have a pool.
Does 10321 Bells Mill Ter have accessible units?
No, 10321 Bells Mill Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 Bells Mill Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 10321 Bells Mill Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10321 Bells Mill Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10321 Bells Mill Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
