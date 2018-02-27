Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10321 Bells Mill Ter Available 10/15/19 Grand Potomac 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home on Quiet Court - Welcome home to your grand Potomac house. Nestled on a quite court, but still just minutes from Cabin John Park, Montgomery Mall, and fantastic schools this home features a fabulous chefs kitchen, huge bedrooms, a wood burning fireplace, a two car garage....the list goes on!



On the upper level, you'll find 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.



Need a master bedroom with 2 closets? This house has it. There's also a great backyard, perfect for enjoying an afternoon BBQ or a cup of coffee.



The lower level features an addition large bedroom and full bathroom, as well as an expansive family room, multiple bonus rooms, and tons of storage.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of this stunning home.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Available 10/15/2019

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



(RLNE3275798)