Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible alarm system business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access package receiving pet friendly tennis court garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill community garden dog park fire pit hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal

Welcome to Overlook at Woodholme Apartments. Fall in love with one of our seven beautiful floor plans including one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD. We offer features such as dens, 9-ft. ceilings and a wooded view. Make the most of our community amenities such as our grand club room, private rooftop pool and tennis court. Pets are family at Overlook at Woodholme, so feel free to bring along your furry friends as well. Call and schedule a tour of your new home today! As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.