Amenities
Welcome to Overlook at Woodholme Apartments. Fall in love with one of our seven beautiful floor plans including one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD. We offer features such as dens, 9-ft. ceilings and a wooded view. Make the most of our community amenities such as our grand club room, private rooftop pool and tennis court. Pets are family at Overlook at Woodholme, so feel free to bring along your furry friends as well. Call and schedule a tour of your new home today! As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.