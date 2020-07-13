All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

Overlook at Woodholme

9050 Iron Horse Ln · (443) 354-4972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD 21208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1159 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook at Woodholme.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
community garden
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
Welcome to Overlook at Woodholme Apartments. Fall in love with one of our seven beautiful floor plans including one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD. We offer features such as dens, 9-ft. ceilings and a wooded view. Make the most of our community amenities such as our grand club room, private rooftop pool and tennis court. Pets are family at Overlook at Woodholme, so feel free to bring along your furry friends as well. Call and schedule a tour of your new home today! As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$750 Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Parking garage, Additional space $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook at Woodholme have any available units?
Overlook at Woodholme has 4 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Overlook at Woodholme have?
Some of Overlook at Woodholme's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook at Woodholme currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook at Woodholme is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook at Woodholme pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook at Woodholme is pet friendly.
Does Overlook at Woodholme offer parking?
Yes, Overlook at Woodholme offers parking.
Does Overlook at Woodholme have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook at Woodholme offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook at Woodholme have a pool?
Yes, Overlook at Woodholme has a pool.
Does Overlook at Woodholme have accessible units?
Yes, Overlook at Woodholme has accessible units.
Does Overlook at Woodholme have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook at Woodholme has units with dishwashers.
Does Overlook at Woodholme have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Overlook at Woodholme has units with air conditioning.
