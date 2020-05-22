All apartments in Pikesville
9 FRIENDWOOD COURT
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

9 FRIENDWOOD COURT

9 Friendwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9 Friendwood Ct, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright & spacious (1,443 Sq Ft) 2 BR 2 full BA 2nd floor mid-level condo (just 7 steps up) at cul-de-sac in sough after area of Pikesville close to shopping, restaurants, I-83, I-695, Summit Park Elementary. Freshly painted. Dishwasher, Electric Range, and floor are about 2 years. Covered large balcony overlooking quiet like park wooded area. Large eat-in- Kitchen. Separate Dining room. Separate laundry room in unit. Huge Living room with wood burning fireplace. The landlord accepts the vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT have any available units?
9 FRIENDWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT have?
Some of 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9 FRIENDWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 FRIENDWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
