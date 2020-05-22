9 FRIENDWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Bright & spacious (1,443 Sq Ft) 2 BR 2 full BA 2nd floor mid-level condo (just 7 steps up) at cul-de-sac in sough after area of Pikesville close to shopping, restaurants, I-83, I-695, Summit Park Elementary. Freshly painted. Dishwasher, Electric Range, and floor are about 2 years. Covered large balcony overlooking quiet like park wooded area. Large eat-in- Kitchen. Separate Dining room. Separate laundry room in unit. Huge Living room with wood burning fireplace. The landlord accepts the vouchers.