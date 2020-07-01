All apartments in Pikesville
Location

8808 Joshua Court, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Gracious End of Group Villa in the Community of Grey Rock. Upgrades throughout this spacious villa.One-Car Attached Garage with Automatic Opener. Interior offers Three Bedrooms, Three and One Half Baths with Potential of Fourth Bedroom. Stunning Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Spacious Eat-In Area. Finished Lower Level with Walkout to rear yard. Built-Ins Throughout. Large Utility Room with shelving for storage. Only a few minutes to I-695 and I-795. Shopping within 5 minutes. No Pets Allowed and No Smokers. Call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 JOSHUA COURT have any available units?
8808 JOSHUA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 8808 JOSHUA COURT have?
Some of 8808 JOSHUA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 JOSHUA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8808 JOSHUA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 JOSHUA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8808 JOSHUA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 8808 JOSHUA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8808 JOSHUA COURT offers parking.
Does 8808 JOSHUA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8808 JOSHUA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 JOSHUA COURT have a pool?
No, 8808 JOSHUA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8808 JOSHUA COURT have accessible units?
No, 8808 JOSHUA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 JOSHUA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8808 JOSHUA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8808 JOSHUA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8808 JOSHUA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

