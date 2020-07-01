8808 JOSHUA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and Gracious End of Group Villa in the Community of Grey Rock. Upgrades throughout this spacious villa.One-Car Attached Garage with Automatic Opener. Interior offers Three Bedrooms, Three and One Half Baths with Potential of Fourth Bedroom. Stunning Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Spacious Eat-In Area. Finished Lower Level with Walkout to rear yard. Built-Ins Throughout. Large Utility Room with shelving for storage. Only a few minutes to I-695 and I-795. Shopping within 5 minutes. No Pets Allowed and No Smokers. Call with any questions.