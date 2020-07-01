8808 JOSHUA COURT

Amenities
Spacious and Gracious End of Group Villa in the Community of Grey Rock. Upgrades throughout this spacious villa.One-Car Attached Garage with Automatic Opener. Interior offers Three Bedrooms, Three and One Half Baths with Potential of Fourth Bedroom. Stunning Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Spacious Eat-In Area. Finished Lower Level with Walkout to rear yard. Built-Ins Throughout. Large Utility Room with shelving for storage. Only a few minutes to I-695 and I-795. Shopping within 5 minutes. No Pets Allowed and No Smokers. Call with any questions.