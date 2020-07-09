7212 VERBENA ROAD

Amenities

Lovely updated colonial with lots of upgrades throughout. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steal appliances. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including en suite master bath with jetted tub. Lower level has a large rec room and lots of storage with a walk out. Back yard has a large yard and a deck off the kitchen for all your entertainment needs. Come see quick before it's too late!