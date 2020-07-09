Lovely updated colonial with lots of upgrades throughout. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steal appliances. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including en suite master bath with jetted tub. Lower level has a large rec room and lots of storage with a walk out. Back yard has a large yard and a deck off the kitchen for all your entertainment needs. Come see quick before it's too late!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7212 VERBENA ROAD have any available units?
7212 VERBENA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 7212 VERBENA ROAD have?
Some of 7212 VERBENA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 VERBENA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7212 VERBENA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.