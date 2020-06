Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Bright and spacious 2 BR\2BA condo in great location near Mt. Washington. This exceptionally well-cared for unit is on the 2nd level of a 3-story building with private balconies and courtyard views. En suite off master bedroom. Walk in closets. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Neutral decor throughout. Convenient to I-695 and I-83. Must apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Application required for each occupant 18 or older. $55 fee per applicant. Minimum 700 credit score. One month's rent, and security deposit equal to two month's rent due upon lease signing. All visitors must wear masks and gloves.