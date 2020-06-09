6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a loft now available for immediate rental! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral paint and carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and natural light throughout! Washer/dryer in the unit, and the loft is the perfect office/workout space/optional third bedroom. Rent includes water and condo fee, and unit comes with 4 pool passes although the pool is not open this year. Assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking. Close proximity to the shops at Quarry Lake, Whole Foods, major commuting routes including 83 and 695. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis with landlord approval, including cats and small dogs under 30 lbs. $25 a month pet rent. No smoking. All applications to be completed on the Long and Foster website (see agent for details), $50 application fee.