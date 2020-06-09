All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B

6830 Hayley Ridge Way · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6830 Hayley Ridge Way, Pikesville, MD 21209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a loft now available for immediate rental! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral paint and carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and natural light throughout! Washer/dryer in the unit, and the loft is the perfect office/workout space/optional third bedroom. Rent includes water and condo fee, and unit comes with 4 pool passes although the pool is not open this year. Assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking. Close proximity to the shops at Quarry Lake, Whole Foods, major commuting routes including 83 and 695. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis with landlord approval, including cats and small dogs under 30 lbs. $25 a month pet rent. No smoking. All applications to be completed on the Long and Foster website (see agent for details), $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B have any available units?
6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B have?
Some of 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B currently offering any rent specials?
6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B is pet friendly.
Does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B offer parking?
Yes, 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B offers parking.
Does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B have a pool?
Yes, 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B has a pool.
Does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B have accessible units?
No, 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with ParkingPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity