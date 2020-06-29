6 Tyler Falls Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Roomy 2 possibly 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in nice community. Nice living room with carpet and vaulted ceilings. Deck off the living room. Separate dining room. Good size kitchen with gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. 2 Good size bedrooms on first level , each with a full bath and walk in closets. Spacious loft on second level. Bright and sunny. Could be used as a third bedroom or family room. Also a smaller room attached as well that could be an office. Washer and dryer enclosed in the loft area. Plenty of closet space in the loft area. Available Now.