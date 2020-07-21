3715 MICHELLE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

if you have been looking for an updated custom built home with a first floor master suite, look no further. enter into the 2-story foyer warmed by the hardwoods extending into the main level. stunning kitchen with dual waterfall quartz counters, induction cooktop, double ovens & subzero fridge. first floor mud/laundry room with full bath (for pool use). remarkable sun-filled family room offers a wet-bar, surround sound & stacked-stone fireplace. sophisticated master suite is donned with 18ft ceilings, private custom office, lux bath, gracious walk-in closet & deck access. upper level features 3 generous sized-bedrooms, family room and renovated baths. picturesque rear yard spotlights the updated in-ground pool, gathering areas and deck with bench seating. ideal location for this distinguished property.