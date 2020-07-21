All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

3715 MICHELLE WAY

3715 Michelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Michelle Way, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
if you have been looking for an updated custom built home with a first floor master suite, look no further. enter into the 2-story foyer warmed by the hardwoods extending into the main level. stunning kitchen with dual waterfall quartz counters, induction cooktop, double ovens & subzero fridge. first floor mud/laundry room with full bath (for pool use). remarkable sun-filled family room offers a wet-bar, surround sound & stacked-stone fireplace. sophisticated master suite is donned with 18ft ceilings, private custom office, lux bath, gracious walk-in closet & deck access. upper level features 3 generous sized-bedrooms, family room and renovated baths. picturesque rear yard spotlights the updated in-ground pool, gathering areas and deck with bench seating. ideal location for this distinguished property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 MICHELLE WAY have any available units?
3715 MICHELLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 3715 MICHELLE WAY have?
Some of 3715 MICHELLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 MICHELLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3715 MICHELLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 MICHELLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3715 MICHELLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 3715 MICHELLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3715 MICHELLE WAY offers parking.
Does 3715 MICHELLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 MICHELLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 MICHELLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3715 MICHELLE WAY has a pool.
Does 3715 MICHELLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3715 MICHELLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 MICHELLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 MICHELLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 MICHELLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 MICHELLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
