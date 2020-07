Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning renovation in the heart of Pikesville just completed, and is ready for you! New kitchen, new master bath, new flooring, new lighting, new paint, and new washer/dryer. Owner added 2 brand new bedrooms and a full bath in the basement. Most windows are new, new gutters, new railings, and new carpet in the Florida room, which is connected to the master bedroom. Tons of storage, parking, ample backyard, shed. Immediate possession!