3233 KATEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful top floor condominium, freshly painted with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and newer carpet! Open concept with living room, dining area, kitchen and sunroom. The kitchen has lots of storage with large a breakfast bar. The sunroom opens to private balcony; a great spot for "al-fresco" dining or the perfect outdoor getaway. The spacious Master bedroom includes an "en-suite", full bathroom and large walk-in closet. There is a second bedroom, hall bathroom and laundry room! Exterior Features: secure entrance, sidewalks, street lights, and landscaped grounds. Community Amenities: Within walking distance to Quarry Lake, Fresh Market grocery store, Starbucks, Walgreens, and more. A fantastic location with easy access to freeways and public transportation. Move in today!