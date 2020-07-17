All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:48 AM

3233 KATEWOOD COURT

3233 Katewood Court · (410) 235-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3233 Katewood Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful top floor condominium, freshly painted with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and newer carpet! Open concept with living room, dining area, kitchen and sunroom. The kitchen has lots of storage with large a breakfast bar. The sunroom opens to private balcony; a great spot for "al-fresco" dining or the perfect outdoor getaway. The spacious Master bedroom includes an "en-suite", full bathroom and large walk-in closet. There is a second bedroom, hall bathroom and laundry room! Exterior Features: secure entrance, sidewalks, street lights, and landscaped grounds. Community Amenities: Within walking distance to Quarry Lake, Fresh Market grocery store, Starbucks, Walgreens, and more. A fantastic location with easy access to freeways and public transportation. Move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT have any available units?
3233 KATEWOOD COURT has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 3233 KATEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 KATEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3233 KATEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 KATEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3233 KATEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 3233 KATEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 KATEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 3233 KATEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 3233 KATEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 KATEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 KATEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 KATEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
