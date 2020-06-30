2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY

Amenities
HIGHLY sought after Summit Park Elementary School district. This gorgeous end of group home offers a neutral grey palette throughout. There is a spacious living room with a huge window to allow plenty of natural light. The formal dining room is just one step up and is open to the living roommaking it a perfect entertaining space. The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, TONS of cabinet and counter space and a bay window which makes the perfect nook for a breakfast table. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet and a luxury bath with separate shower and tub and a double vanity. The other two bedrooms are spacious as well and there is a full bath for them to share. The basement is an amazing space for a man-cave or playroom, with a fireplace, full bathroom, and a walk out to backyard. Don't miss this one, it will go FAST!