2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

HIGHLY sought after Summit Park Elementary School district. This gorgeous end of group home offers a neutral grey palette throughout. There is a spacious living room with a huge window to allow plenty of natural light. The formal dining room is just one step up and is open to the living roommaking it a perfect entertaining space. The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, TONS of cabinet and counter space and a bay window which makes the perfect nook for a breakfast table. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet and a luxury bath with separate shower and tub and a double vanity. The other two bedrooms are spacious as well and there is a full bath for them to share. The basement is an amazing space for a man-cave or playroom, with a fireplace, full bathroom, and a walk out to backyard. Don't miss this one, it will go FAST!