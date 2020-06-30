All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY

2736 Quarry Heights Way · No Longer Available
Location

2736 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
HIGHLY sought after Summit Park Elementary School district. This gorgeous end of group home offers a neutral grey palette throughout. There is a spacious living room with a huge window to allow plenty of natural light. The formal dining room is just one step up and is open to the living roommaking it a perfect entertaining space. The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, TONS of cabinet and counter space and a bay window which makes the perfect nook for a breakfast table. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet and a luxury bath with separate shower and tub and a double vanity. The other two bedrooms are spacious as well and there is a full bath for them to share. The basement is an amazing space for a man-cave or playroom, with a fireplace, full bathroom, and a walk out to backyard. Don't miss this one, it will go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have any available units?
2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have?
Some of 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY offer parking?
No, 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have a pool?
No, 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2736 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

