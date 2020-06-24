2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Unique opportunity to rent a nearly new luxury home in prestigious community. This freshly painted, immaculate home features 4 Bedrooms + sitting room, 3 1/2 baths, and library on nearly 4,500 sq. ft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances with granite counters and eat-in area. Wood floors, lower level with Rec room and media room. Relax and enjoy your summer barbeque in the expansive hardscape backyard with pergola, fire pit, gas line, or walk across the street to the community club house, pool and tennis courts. Must see!