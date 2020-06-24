All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD

2000 Myrtlewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2000 Myrtlewood Road, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Unique opportunity to rent a nearly new luxury home in prestigious community. This freshly painted, immaculate home features 4 Bedrooms + sitting room, 3 1/2 baths, and library on nearly 4,500 sq. ft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances with granite counters and eat-in area. Wood floors, lower level with Rec room and media room. Relax and enjoy your summer barbeque in the expansive hardscape backyard with pergola, fire pit, gas line, or walk across the street to the community club house, pool and tennis courts. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD have any available units?
2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD offers parking.
Does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD has a pool.
Does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 MYRTLEWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with BalconyPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College