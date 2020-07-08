All apartments in Pikesville
Pikesville, MD
1 SADDLEBROOK LN
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

1 SADDLEBROOK LN

1 Saddlebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1 Saddlebrook Lane, Pikesville, MD 21153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
With old world charm and romantic touches, this authentic French country home is artfully designed by renowned Architect, Jack Arnold. Splendid architectural details blend in perfect harmony with luxury amenities to create a home of true distinction befitting Bridle Ridge. Authentic stucco, iron, cedar shutters, and a pair of antique carved front doors set the stage for what is to come. Inside, a soaring great room is sided by dual fireplaces and crowned by a vaulted ceiling exposed poplar beams and dramatic turn-buckles. Honed limestone floors, Moorish arches, rounded corner beads, and multiple French doors are hallmark features that add to the thematic French country charm. Living, dining, kitchen and main level master suite each offer exposures to access to the rear courtyard, garden, in-ground pool and spa. The main level is completed by a guest bedroom suite and laundry room, while the upper level offers separate wings with private en-suite bedrooms on each end. Downstairs, extended living includes a recreation room, second kitchen, bedroom and full bath enhanced with abundant storage. Gather indoors and outdoors, formally or casually as entertaining venues are endless and there is no end to the features and amenities that combine to make a very special experience for family and friends. Come home to French country charm, scenic vistas, and perfected living here at 1 Saddlebrook Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN have any available units?
1 SADDLEBROOK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN have?
Some of 1 SADDLEBROOK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 SADDLEBROOK LN currently offering any rent specials?
1 SADDLEBROOK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 SADDLEBROOK LN pet-friendly?
No, 1 SADDLEBROOK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN offer parking?
Yes, 1 SADDLEBROOK LN offers parking.
Does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 SADDLEBROOK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN have a pool?
Yes, 1 SADDLEBROOK LN has a pool.
Does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN have accessible units?
No, 1 SADDLEBROOK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 SADDLEBROOK LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 SADDLEBROOK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 SADDLEBROOK LN does not have units with air conditioning.

