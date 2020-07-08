1 SADDLEBROOK LN

Amenities

With old world charm and romantic touches, this authentic French country home is artfully designed by renowned Architect, Jack Arnold. Splendid architectural details blend in perfect harmony with luxury amenities to create a home of true distinction befitting Bridle Ridge. Authentic stucco, iron, cedar shutters, and a pair of antique carved front doors set the stage for what is to come. Inside, a soaring great room is sided by dual fireplaces and crowned by a vaulted ceiling exposed poplar beams and dramatic turn-buckles. Honed limestone floors, Moorish arches, rounded corner beads, and multiple French doors are hallmark features that add to the thematic French country charm. Living, dining, kitchen and main level master suite each offer exposures to access to the rear courtyard, garden, in-ground pool and spa. The main level is completed by a guest bedroom suite and laundry room, while the upper level offers separate wings with private en-suite bedrooms on each end. Downstairs, extended living includes a recreation room, second kitchen, bedroom and full bath enhanced with abundant storage. Gather indoors and outdoors, formally or casually as entertaining venues are endless and there is no end to the features and amenities that combine to make a very special experience for family and friends. Come home to French country charm, scenic vistas, and perfected living here at 1 Saddlebrook Lane.