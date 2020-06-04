All apartments in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill, MD
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 GRASMERE COURT

8792 Grasmere Court · (301) 423-8081
Location

8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020. Please do not show on February 14 - 16, on February 25 - March 2, and on March 16 * 21. Owner will paint and do some minor updates and repairs before new tenant move-in date. You client will love this unit. Assigned parking, 4 parking passes, community pool, convenient to the MGM and shopping center. Security patrols subdivision. Go to the link for application and to pay fee. https://apply.link/2ZH0fXc Additional application in listing documents. Both are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8792 GRASMERE COURT have any available units?
8792 GRASMERE COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8792 GRASMERE COURT have?
Some of 8792 GRASMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8792 GRASMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8792 GRASMERE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8792 GRASMERE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8792 GRASMERE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 8792 GRASMERE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8792 GRASMERE COURT does offer parking.
Does 8792 GRASMERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8792 GRASMERE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8792 GRASMERE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8792 GRASMERE COURT has a pool.
Does 8792 GRASMERE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 8792 GRASMERE COURT has accessible units.
Does 8792 GRASMERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8792 GRASMERE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8792 GRASMERE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8792 GRASMERE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
