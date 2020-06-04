8792 GRASMERE COURT

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020. Please do not show on February 14 - 16, on February 25 - March 2, and on March 16 * 21. Owner will paint and do some minor updates and repairs before new tenant move-in date. You client will love this unit. Assigned parking, 4 parking passes, community pool, convenient to the MGM and shopping center. Security patrols subdivision. Go to the link for application and to pay fee. https://apply.link/2ZH0fXc Additional application in listing documents. Both are required.