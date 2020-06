Amenities

4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Bonus Rooms with a closet and a door. Bonus rooms will make a great office, den or study area. Housing Voucher are accepted, but not required. This is a great home with a Fireplace, Central Air, Gas Heat, A Driveway, Washer/Dryer and much more, Home is Alarmed & Monitored, you must call a Realtor to Show it to you. BIG YARD!!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.