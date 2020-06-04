All apartments in Oxon Hill
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE

7229 Wood Hollow Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7229 Wood Hollow Terrace, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 levels townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, finished basement. Close to national harbor, DC, outlet, MGM casino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE have any available units?
7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
Is 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE offer parking?
No, 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7229 WOOD HOLLOW TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
