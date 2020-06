6530 BOCK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL & VERY LARGE HOME, 5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHS, SUPER MASTER BEDROOM SUITE INCLUDES FULL BATH W/JETTED TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER & WALK-IN CLOSET. EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPDATED. BEDROOM PICTURES SHOW OLD PAINT BUT NOW NEUTRAL COLORS. NICELY FINISHED BASEMENT FEATURING RECREATION/FAMILY ROOM AND FULL BATH. LARGE FENCED IN YARD . GAS GRILL AND PLAY SET ARE FOR TENANT USE. WALKOUT BASEMENT AND LARGE UTILITY/STORAGE AREAS, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING & OUTLETS, GOURMET RESTAURANTS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NATIONAL HARBOR, MGM CASINO & TOP GOLF. $50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Checks for application fee should be made out to Exit First Realty and brought to my office. Rental Qualification Formula: Take gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%, then subtract rent and any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. Minimum of 650 credit score.