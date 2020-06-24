6500 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20744 Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Beautiful end unit townhouse. One car garage. First level den with gas fireplace and washer dryer. Beautiful deck. hardwood floors as well as wall to wall carpet. Master BR has separate shower and whirlpool tub. Eat in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
