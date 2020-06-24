All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE

6500 Joe Klutsch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6500 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful end unit townhouse. One car garage. First level den with gas fireplace and washer dryer. Beautiful deck. hardwood floors as well as wall to wall carpet. Master BR has separate shower and whirlpool tub. Eat in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE have any available units?
6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE have?
Some of 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with BalconyOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
South Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America