3312 Huntley Square T2

3312 Huntley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20748
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit T2 Available 06/01/20 Recently Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 86363

Spacious one bedroom condo located in the Huntley Square Condominium Development. This terrace-level unit features an open-floor plan with an over-sized living room, separate dining room, kitchen with a brick accent wall and breakfast nook, bathroom with soak-in style tub, large bedroom, washer/dryer, patio with a relaxing view and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Close to shops, public transportation and main thoroughfares.

Don't miss out! This is your perfect start! Additional interior photos coming soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86363
Property Id 86363

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Huntley Square T2 have any available units?
3312 Huntley Square T2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3312 Huntley Square T2 have?
Some of 3312 Huntley Square T2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Huntley Square T2 currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Huntley Square T2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Huntley Square T2 pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Huntley Square T2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 3312 Huntley Square T2 offer parking?
No, 3312 Huntley Square T2 does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Huntley Square T2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 Huntley Square T2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Huntley Square T2 have a pool?
No, 3312 Huntley Square T2 does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Huntley Square T2 have accessible units?
No, 3312 Huntley Square T2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Huntley Square T2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Huntley Square T2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Huntley Square T2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Huntley Square T2 does not have units with air conditioning.

