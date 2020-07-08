3312 Huntley Square T2

Amenities
Unit T2 Available 06/01/20 Recently Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 86363
Spacious one bedroom condo located in the Huntley Square Condominium Development. This terrace-level unit features an open-floor plan with an over-sized living room, separate dining room, kitchen with a brick accent wall and breakfast nook, bathroom with soak-in style tub, large bedroom, washer/dryer, patio with a relaxing view and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Close to shops, public transportation and main thoroughfares.
Don't miss out! This is your perfect start! Additional interior photos coming soon!
No Pets Allowed
