3312 Huntley Square T2

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Renovated One Bedroom Condo



Spacious one bedroom condo located in the Huntley Square Condominium Development. This terrace-level unit features an open-floor plan with an over-sized living room, separate dining room, kitchen with a brick accent wall and breakfast nook, bathroom with soak-in style tub, large bedroom, washer/dryer, patio with a relaxing view and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Close to shops, public transportation and main thoroughfares.



Don't miss out! This is your perfect start! Additional interior photos coming soon!

Property Id 86363



No Pets Allowed



