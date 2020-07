Amenities

garage walk in closets

Huge open floorplan garage townhome minutes to National Harbor, Northern VA, and ALL major commuting routes on quiet street at end of subdivision. 2 master suites, main one w/ walk-in closets, sep tub/shower. Huge open main level w/ eat in kitchen, island, sunroom, living room. Not many rentals in this good of shape, this is a must see!