All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 1324 PALMER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
1324 PALMER ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1324 PALMER ROAD

1324 Palmer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1324 Palmer Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nearly 2000 sf of living space. Don't miss this spacious townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large living/family room, finished basement with rec room, half bath, laundry, plus a bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 PALMER ROAD have any available units?
1324 PALMER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
Is 1324 PALMER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1324 PALMER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 PALMER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1324 PALMER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 1324 PALMER ROAD offer parking?
No, 1324 PALMER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1324 PALMER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 PALMER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 PALMER ROAD have a pool?
No, 1324 PALMER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1324 PALMER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1324 PALMER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 PALMER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 PALMER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 PALMER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 PALMER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with PoolsOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MD
New Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America