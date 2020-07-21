All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 1166 WINDEMERE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
1166 WINDEMERE COURT
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

1166 WINDEMERE COURT

1166 Windemere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1166 Windemere Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom unit in Devon Hills Community with access to Indian Head Highway, Beltway, and major entertainment in the Fort Washington area. There are 10 steps up to the living area and not handicapped accessible. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit, extremely well kept and lots of natural light. The lawn is maintained by the condominium association along with snow and ice removal from common areas. There is an assigned parking space for tenant. Comes with TV mounted on master bedroom wall. Unit will be available on April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT have any available units?
1166 WINDEMERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT have?
Some of 1166 WINDEMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 WINDEMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1166 WINDEMERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 WINDEMERE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1166 WINDEMERE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1166 WINDEMERE COURT offers parking.
Does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 WINDEMERE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT have a pool?
No, 1166 WINDEMERE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 1166 WINDEMERE COURT has accessible units.
Does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1166 WINDEMERE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 WINDEMERE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 WINDEMERE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOxon Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oxon Hill Apartments with PoolsOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MD
New Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America