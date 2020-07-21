1166 WINDEMERE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities accessible parking

This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom unit in Devon Hills Community with access to Indian Head Highway, Beltway, and major entertainment in the Fort Washington area. There are 10 steps up to the living area and not handicapped accessible. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit, extremely well kept and lots of natural light. The lawn is maintained by the condominium association along with snow and ice removal from common areas. There is an assigned parking space for tenant. Comes with TV mounted on master bedroom wall. Unit will be available on April 1.