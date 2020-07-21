Rent Calculator
All apartments in Owings Mills
Owings Mills, MD
/
9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304
9626 Devedente Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9626 Devedente Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
wonderful Penthouse Condo w/Loft & Storage. Top Floor. Spacious Open Floor Plan. Neutral paint and carpet. Living Room w/gas fireplace. DR &sun room. Loft overlooking Lr/DR. Soaking Tub. Cathedral Ceilings LR. 5 burner stove. Backs to woods. Waling paths. Pool. Playgrounds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 have any available units?
9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Owings Mills, MD
.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Owings Mills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 have?
Some of 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 currently offering any rent specials?
9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 pet-friendly?
No, 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Owings Mills
.
Does 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 offer parking?
Yes, 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 offers parking.
Does 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 have a pool?
Yes, 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 has a pool.
Does 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 have accessible units?
No, 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9626 DEVEDENTE DR #304 has units with dishwashers.
