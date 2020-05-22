All apartments in Owings Mills
Bright Meadows

91 Lower Gate Ct · (443) 234-8245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002A · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 014A · Avail. Jul 20

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bright Meadows.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios. Conveniently located in Owings Mills, Bright Meadows is a short drive from I-795 and is accessible to Reisterstown Road bus lines. And as a resident of a Time Group community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time. Property Address14 Lower Gate Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 80lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bright Meadows have any available units?
Bright Meadows has 2 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does Bright Meadows have?
Some of Bright Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bright Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Bright Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bright Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Bright Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Bright Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Bright Meadows offers parking.
Does Bright Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bright Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bright Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Bright Meadows has a pool.
Does Bright Meadows have accessible units?
No, Bright Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Bright Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bright Meadows has units with dishwashers.
