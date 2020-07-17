All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln

9509 Elizabeth Howe Lane · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9509 Elizabeth Howe Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
garage
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse- Owings Miils, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath and 2 Half bath end unit town home located in the Ballard Green Community. Complete with with one car garage, driveway parking and rear deck. Other amenities include large spacious kitchen with dining area, center island, pantry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, wood flooring through out the second level, first level family room with rear exit and third floor master suite complete with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, tile shower and double vanity. Plus community amenities such as walk paths throughout, large pool, kiddie pool, playground, community center and gym. All this located just steps from Lyons Mill Elementary School, with plenty of dining and shopping options just minutes away.

Call us now to set up an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
* One Small Pet under 20lbs accepted with additional rent and deposit
*Available September 1st, 2020

(RLNE5867626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln have any available units?
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln have?
Some of 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln offers parking.
Does 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln has a pool.
Does 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln have accessible units?
No, 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconiesOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity