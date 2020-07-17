Amenities

9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse- Owings Miils, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath and 2 Half bath end unit town home located in the Ballard Green Community. Complete with with one car garage, driveway parking and rear deck. Other amenities include large spacious kitchen with dining area, center island, pantry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, wood flooring through out the second level, first level family room with rear exit and third floor master suite complete with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, tile shower and double vanity. Plus community amenities such as walk paths throughout, large pool, kiddie pool, playground, community center and gym. All this located just steps from Lyons Mill Elementary School, with plenty of dining and shopping options just minutes away.



Call us now to set up an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required

* One Small Pet under 20lbs accepted with additional rent and deposit

*Available September 1st, 2020



(RLNE5867626)