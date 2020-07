Amenities

Beautiful 3 Level Townhome with One Car Gargage in the sought after Ballard Green Community. Three Bedrooms and the Laundry at the Upper Level. Fourth room at the entry level with an attached full bath and closets. Open concept kitchen with staintless steel appliances and half bath at the same level. Looking for well qualified tenant with excellent rental history and household income at least $80k per year. Landloard is not accepting vouchers.