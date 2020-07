Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel

Huge open floor plan with 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath in the McDonough Oaks neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters and deck off of kitchen. The walk-in den with fireplace makes this townhouse even more cozy. Close to Foundry Row, shopping and metro. Don't miss out on this lovely home.