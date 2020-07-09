All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

8 Garrison Ridge Court

8 Garrison Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Garrison Ridge Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 03/01/20 8 Garrison Ridge Court Owings Mills - Property Id: 196947

Make this end unit 3 level townhome in a quiet neighborhood your new home. Convenient location to so many commutes. Upper level has 3 decent-sized bedrooms. Master has separate full bath with walk in shower. 2nd full bath with tub on same upper level.

Main floor includes a spacious family room, large dining area, 1/2 bath and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave over stove. New cabinets just installed and separate pantry for additional storage.

Lower level has wood burning fireplace, walk out sliders, another 1/2 bath and laundry with full size washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196947
Property Id 196947

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5548610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Garrison Ridge Court have any available units?
8 Garrison Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Garrison Ridge Court have?
Some of 8 Garrison Ridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Garrison Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Garrison Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Garrison Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Garrison Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 8 Garrison Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 8 Garrison Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 8 Garrison Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Garrison Ridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Garrison Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 8 Garrison Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 8 Garrison Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Garrison Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Garrison Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Garrison Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

