Available 03/01/20 8 Garrison Ridge Court Owings Mills - Property Id: 196947
Make this end unit 3 level townhome in a quiet neighborhood your new home. Convenient location to so many commutes. Upper level has 3 decent-sized bedrooms. Master has separate full bath with walk in shower. 2nd full bath with tub on same upper level.
Main floor includes a spacious family room, large dining area, 1/2 bath and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave over stove. New cabinets just installed and separate pantry for additional storage.
Lower level has wood burning fireplace, walk out sliders, another 1/2 bath and laundry with full size washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196947
No Dogs Allowed
