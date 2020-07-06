5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool tennis court

Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in sought after Owings Mills New Town! This home has all new carpet throughout, a trendy rustic farmhouse style flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, neutral paint and stainless steel appliances. This home offers a lovely open concept that is perfect for entertaining. There is a balcony off of the living room that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom closet is huge! The bathroom has a full sized washer/dryer and a soaking tub to relax in after a long day at work. There are awesome community amenities here including pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, dog park and more!