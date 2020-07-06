All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE

5022 Stone Shop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in sought after Owings Mills New Town! This home has all new carpet throughout, a trendy rustic farmhouse style flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, neutral paint and stainless steel appliances. This home offers a lovely open concept that is perfect for entertaining. There is a balcony off of the living room that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom closet is huge! The bathroom has a full sized washer/dryer and a soaking tub to relax in after a long day at work. There are awesome community amenities here including pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, dog park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE have any available units?
5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE have?
Some of 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 STONE SHOP CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

