Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:29 PM

4437 Kentford Road

4437 Kentford Road · No Longer Available
Location

4437 Kentford Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this well- kept townhouse in the sought-after subdivision NEW TOWN. Close to everything. 1 mile from high school and shopping. Three large full bedrooms, Hardwood floors on the main level. Large back yard, family room and lots more.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Kentford Road have any available units?
4437 Kentford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
Is 4437 Kentford Road currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Kentford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Kentford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 Kentford Road is pet friendly.
Does 4437 Kentford Road offer parking?
No, 4437 Kentford Road does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Kentford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 Kentford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Kentford Road have a pool?
No, 4437 Kentford Road does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Kentford Road have accessible units?
No, 4437 Kentford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Kentford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4437 Kentford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4437 Kentford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4437 Kentford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
