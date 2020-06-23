4408 SILVERBROOK LANE

Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Silverbrook Farms community in New Town. If you are looking for a place to cozy up to a fire while sipping coffee/wine/whatever than look no further. The living space is open concept that is just drenched in natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space and pantry. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom has a wall of windows and access to the balcony. Enjoy all of the New Town amenities: pools, playgrounds, dog park and more!