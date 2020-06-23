All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

4408 SILVERBROOK LANE

4408 Silverbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Silverbrook Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Silverbrook Farms community in New Town. If you are looking for a place to cozy up to a fire while sipping coffee/wine/whatever than look no further. The living space is open concept that is just drenched in natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space and pantry. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom has a wall of windows and access to the balcony. Enjoy all of the New Town amenities: pools, playgrounds, dog park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE have any available units?
4408 SILVERBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE have?
Some of 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4408 SILVERBROOK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE has a pool.
Does 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 SILVERBROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
