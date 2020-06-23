4408 SILVERBROOK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool

Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Silverbrook Farms community in New Town. If you are looking for a place to cozy up to a fire while sipping coffee/wine/whatever than look no further. The living space is open concept that is just drenched in natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space and pantry. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom has a wall of windows and access to the balcony. Enjoy all of the New Town amenities: pools, playgrounds, dog park and more!