24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom and 2/1 bathroom townhouse for rent in Owings Mills.Fresh painting ,new carpet, fireplace in living room ,finished basement with 3 Th bedroom and full bathroom,nice backyard. Section 8 and MBQ vouchers welcome!Before submitting application ,please confirm your client has approved asking rent amount from Section 8 or MBQ .Please email us reuoffice@gmail.com and we will send you Youtube video to see a house insidehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFTNsKZ6Rmg 1st floorhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PUMCD4hqsk 2nd floor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o93ZOFmYloA Basement