All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT

24 Garrison Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Garrison Ridge Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom and 2/1 bathroom townhouse for rent in Owings Mills.Fresh painting ,new carpet, fireplace in living room ,finished basement with 3 Th bedroom and full bathroom,nice backyard. Section 8 and MBQ vouchers welcome!Before submitting application ,please confirm your client has approved asking rent amount from Section 8 or MBQ .Please email us reuoffice@gmail.com and we will send you Youtube video to see a house insidehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFTNsKZ6Rmg 1st floorhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PUMCD4hqsk 2nd floor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o93ZOFmYloA Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT have any available units?
24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
Is 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 GARRISON RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College