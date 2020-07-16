3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

New Price! Gorgeous renovated TH in the heart of Olney, Walk to everything: shops, library, grocery, restaurants. Newer kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. Huge W/O bsmt with 4th bedrm & full bath, new windows & roof. Newer HVAC system and brand new Hot water heater, Private deck overlooking trees & common area. This house sparkles! Community has pool, tennis & trails, Pets on a case by cases basis, We cut the lawn for you!! Quick move in Available. Expanded MBR closet with new closet system.