3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE

3534 Softwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3534 Softwood Terrace, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
New Price! Gorgeous renovated TH in the heart of Olney, Walk to everything: shops, library, grocery, restaurants. Newer kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. Huge W/O bsmt with 4th bedrm & full bath, new windows & roof. Newer HVAC system and brand new Hot water heater, Private deck overlooking trees & common area. This house sparkles! Community has pool, tennis & trails, Pets on a case by cases basis, We cut the lawn for you!! Quick move in Available. Expanded MBR closet with new closet system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3534 SOFTWOOD TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
