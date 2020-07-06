All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

8617 WILLOW LEAF LN

8617 Willow Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Willow Leaf Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Welcome home! Don't miss the opportunity to live in sought after Piney Orchard community walking which features hiking trails, indoor & outdoor pool all walking distance from this upgrade 1 level living garden style home! Spacious foyer opens to dining room and living room featuring gleaming hardwoods. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Spacious master suite has master bath w/ dual vanities. High ceilings w/ open floor plan create a cozy living space and rear private patio. Immediate occupancy available. Please no pets, smokers, groups. $50/month, additional rent per pet if accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN have any available units?
8617 WILLOW LEAF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN have?
Some of 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN currently offering any rent specials?
8617 WILLOW LEAF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN is pet friendly.
Does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN offer parking?
Yes, 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN offers parking.
Does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN have a pool?
Yes, 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN has a pool.
Does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN have accessible units?
No, 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8617 WILLOW LEAF LN does not have units with air conditioning.

