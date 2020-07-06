8617 WILLOW LEAF LN

Amenities

Welcome home! Don't miss the opportunity to live in sought after Piney Orchard community walking which features hiking trails, indoor & outdoor pool all walking distance from this upgrade 1 level living garden style home! Spacious foyer opens to dining room and living room featuring gleaming hardwoods. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Spacious master suite has master bath w/ dual vanities. High ceilings w/ open floor plan create a cozy living space and rear private patio. Immediate occupancy available. Please no pets, smokers, groups. $50/month, additional rent per pet if accepted.