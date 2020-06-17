817 ESTUARY DRIVE

Amenities
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath. The second level offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a spacious laundry room, and the top level is a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and luxury bath with double sink vanity, soaking tub and shower. Good credit and references required, no smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis.