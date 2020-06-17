817 ESTUARY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath. The second level offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a spacious laundry room, and the top level is a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and luxury bath with double sink vanity, soaking tub and shower. Good credit and references required, no smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis.