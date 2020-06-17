All apartments in Odenton
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:51 PM

817 ESTUARY DRIVE

817 Estuary Drive · (410) 721-6694
Location

817 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath. The second level offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a spacious laundry room, and the top level is a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and luxury bath with double sink vanity, soaking tub and shower. Good credit and references required, no smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE have any available units?
817 ESTUARY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE have?
Some of 817 ESTUARY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 ESTUARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
817 ESTUARY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 ESTUARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 ESTUARY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 817 ESTUARY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 ESTUARY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 817 ESTUARY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 817 ESTUARY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 ESTUARY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 ESTUARY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 ESTUARY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
