Odenton, MD
709 Quiet Pond Ct
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

709 Quiet Pond Ct

709 Quiet Pond Court · No Longer Available
Location

709 Quiet Pond Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Spacious 3 Bed/ 1 Full / 2 Half Townhome in Odenton! Cozy foyer that opens to the carpeted main living area with plenty of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar, and storage closet. Separate dining area with immediate access to the wooden deck which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and spacious master bath. There are two additional bedrooms with generous closet space. Finished lower level with decorate fireplace, recessed lighting and a separate laundry/utility room with a full sized washer and dryer. There is also a patio that is covered from the deck that has direct access to the fully fenced backyard. Home is also equipped with an Echobee thermostat and Ring Doorbell!

- Community provides amenities such as walking trails, a community center with a gym and pool, and playgrounds.

- Easy access to I-97, SR-32. Within Minutes to Ft. Meade, NSA, and Annapolis!

- Close to Odenton MARC Station.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5504685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Quiet Pond Ct have any available units?
709 Quiet Pond Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 709 Quiet Pond Ct have?
Some of 709 Quiet Pond Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Quiet Pond Ct currently offering any rent specials?
709 Quiet Pond Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Quiet Pond Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Quiet Pond Ct is pet friendly.
Does 709 Quiet Pond Ct offer parking?
No, 709 Quiet Pond Ct does not offer parking.
Does 709 Quiet Pond Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Quiet Pond Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Quiet Pond Ct have a pool?
Yes, 709 Quiet Pond Ct has a pool.
Does 709 Quiet Pond Ct have accessible units?
No, 709 Quiet Pond Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Quiet Pond Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Quiet Pond Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Quiet Pond Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Quiet Pond Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
