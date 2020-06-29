709 Quiet Pond Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool

Spacious 3 Bed/ 1 Full / 2 Half Townhome in Odenton! Cozy foyer that opens to the carpeted main living area with plenty of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar, and storage closet. Separate dining area with immediate access to the wooden deck which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and spacious master bath. There are two additional bedrooms with generous closet space. Finished lower level with decorate fireplace, recessed lighting and a separate laundry/utility room with a full sized washer and dryer. There is also a patio that is covered from the deck that has direct access to the fully fenced backyard. Home is also equipped with an Echobee thermostat and Ring Doorbell!



- Community provides amenities such as walking trails, a community center with a gym and pool, and playgrounds.



- Easy access to I-97, SR-32. Within Minutes to Ft. Meade, NSA, and Annapolis!



- Close to Odenton MARC Station.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



