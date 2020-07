Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Two bedroom condo with loft area! This condo is a third floor unit and has been perfectly maintained by the owner. Loft with a wetbar and sunroom off of the main living area! Rent includes condo fees and water. This rental is convenient to lots of shopping, Ft. Meade, and all major highways for Annapolis, Baltimore, or DC commutes.