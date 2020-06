Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Amazing opportunity to rent an end of row Townhome and live so close to Fort Meade and Marc Train stop, commuting to work couldn't be more convenient! Freshly painted throughout, main level half bathroom, and eat in kitchen opens to family room. Lower level finished room with closet and an exit. Rough in for 4th bathroom. Upper level master full bath and hall full bath to boot! Neighborhood playgrounds around the corner. Feel the spring in the air from your private deck