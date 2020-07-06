All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE

386 Chessington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

386 Chessington Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Simple luxury awaits in this 3 bedroom and 2~ bath end-of-group townhome in the highly desired community of Town Center Commons. upstairs recently renovated with addition of 3rd bedroom .With open concept styling, this 1,683 sqft home features gorgeous hardwoods, crown moldings, a living room and bordering dining room, followed by the kitchen creating an ideal social setting for entertaining friends and family. Chef ready, the gourmet kitchen boasts polished espresso cabinetry, sleek granite counters with harmonizing mosaic tile backsplash, GE~ stainless steel appliances, and a tiered island with an elevated breakfast bar and chic pendant lighting. Owner~s suite presents a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and garden bath displaying a double sink vanity, a glass enclosed shower, and a soaking tub. Water is included in the HOA .Close to the MARC Station, Fort Meade, NSA, shopping, dining, and more, set in the center of everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOdenton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College