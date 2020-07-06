386 CHESSINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Simple luxury awaits in this 3 bedroom and 2~ bath end-of-group townhome in the highly desired community of Town Center Commons. upstairs recently renovated with addition of 3rd bedroom .With open concept styling, this 1,683 sqft home features gorgeous hardwoods, crown moldings, a living room and bordering dining room, followed by the kitchen creating an ideal social setting for entertaining friends and family. Chef ready, the gourmet kitchen boasts polished espresso cabinetry, sleek granite counters with harmonizing mosaic tile backsplash, GE~ stainless steel appliances, and a tiered island with an elevated breakfast bar and chic pendant lighting. Owner~s suite presents a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and garden bath displaying a double sink vanity, a glass enclosed shower, and a soaking tub. Water is included in the HOA .Close to the MARC Station, Fort Meade, NSA, shopping, dining, and more, set in the center of everything!