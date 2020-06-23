330 ROFF POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

View the virtual showing at https://youtu.be/wqroJ-OLdD4. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse is available for immediate occupancy. This home features all new carpet installed April 2020. The laminate floor in the foyer and the kitchen was installed in 2019. The Kitchen appliances are all replaced, with the fridge and the dishwasher replaced in 2018 and the stove and range hood in 2017. The kitchen also has a double sink and full pantry. The living/dining room is 20x19 and has a bay window for lots of natural light. The upper level Master Suite features a 19x15 bedroom with space for a separate sitting area, a walk in closet, and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and a double vanity. The second level hall bath had the flooring and vanity replaced April 2020. Full size washer and dryer are located in the utility room. Natural gas heat and hot water. Minimum 600 credit score required and 42% Debt to Income Ratio (Current Monthly Income - Monthly Debts, the remainder multiplied by 0.42 needs to exceed $1700.)