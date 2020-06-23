All apartments in Odenton
330 ROFF POINT DRIVE

330 Roff Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
View the virtual showing at https://youtu.be/wqroJ-OLdD4. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse is available for immediate occupancy. This home features all new carpet installed April 2020. The laminate floor in the foyer and the kitchen was installed in 2019. The Kitchen appliances are all replaced, with the fridge and the dishwasher replaced in 2018 and the stove and range hood in 2017. The kitchen also has a double sink and full pantry. The living/dining room is 20x19 and has a bay window for lots of natural light. The upper level Master Suite features a 19x15 bedroom with space for a separate sitting area, a walk in closet, and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and a double vanity. The second level hall bath had the flooring and vanity replaced April 2020. Full size washer and dryer are located in the utility room. Natural gas heat and hot water. Minimum 600 credit score required and 42% Debt to Income Ratio (Current Monthly Income - Monthly Debts, the remainder multiplied by 0.42 needs to exceed $1700.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE have any available units?
330 ROFF POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
330 ROFF POINT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 ROFF POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
