308 GATEHOUSE LN #C
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:23 PM

308 GATEHOUSE LN #C

308 Gatehouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

308 Gatehouse Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
Updated 2-bedroom condo located in sought-after community. Spacious living room with separate dining room. Kitchen with granite counter-tops. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Walkout Balcony with additional storage area. Close to Ft Meade, NSA, Arundel Mills, shopping and transportation. Location is ideal for military and professionals, 15 minutes from Baltimore, 30 minutes from Annapolis and 40 minutes from DC. Community is Military friendly. The community has assigned parking locations and free car wash port. Renter has access to community amenities, such as conference center, pool and fitness area. Location is child, pet and military friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C have any available units?
308 GATEHOUSE LN #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C have?
Some of 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C currently offering any rent specials?
308 GATEHOUSE LN #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C is pet friendly.
Does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C offer parking?
Yes, 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C offers parking.
Does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C have a pool?
Yes, 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C has a pool.
Does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C have accessible units?
No, 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C does not have accessible units.
Does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 GATEHOUSE LN #C does not have units with air conditioning.
