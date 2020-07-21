308 GATEHOUSE LN #C

Amenities

Updated 2-bedroom condo located in sought-after community. Spacious living room with separate dining room. Kitchen with granite counter-tops. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Walkout Balcony with additional storage area. Close to Ft Meade, NSA, Arundel Mills, shopping and transportation. Location is ideal for military and professionals, 15 minutes from Baltimore, 30 minutes from Annapolis and 40 minutes from DC. Community is Military friendly. The community has assigned parking locations and free car wash port. Renter has access to community amenities, such as conference center, pool and fitness area. Location is child, pet and military friendly.