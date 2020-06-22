302 TIMBERBROOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, End-Unit Townhouse is move-in ready and waiting for a new occupant! New Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, new Water Heater, and fresh paint inside. Home features a Master Suite with separate soaking tub, shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet. A One car garage, large rear deck, wood floors, and a fully finished basement too. The community is centrally located; Ft Meade, RTs 32, 97, 100, 295 and the MARC Train are minutes away and the neighborhood is within walking distance to the elementary school, grocery store, and restaurants. Pets are NOT allowed. No smoking and no waterbeds are permitted. 650 minimum credit score and income of at least 30 times the monthly rent are required.