Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
302 TIMBERBROOK COURT
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

302 TIMBERBROOK COURT

302 Timberbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

302 Timberbrook Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, End-Unit Townhouse is move-in ready and waiting for a new occupant! New Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, new Water Heater, and fresh paint inside. Home features a Master Suite with separate soaking tub, shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet. A One car garage, large rear deck, wood floors, and a fully finished basement too. The community is centrally located; Ft Meade, RTs 32, 97, 100, 295 and the MARC Train are minutes away and the neighborhood is within walking distance to the elementary school, grocery store, and restaurants. Pets are NOT allowed. No smoking and no waterbeds are permitted. 650 minimum credit score and income of at least 30 times the monthly rent are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT have any available units?
302 TIMBERBROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT have?
Some of 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
302 TIMBERBROOK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT does offer parking.
Does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 TIMBERBROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
